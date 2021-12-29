Omicron needs new containment strategies, not night curfew: Experts

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Omicron variant spreading fast, Kerala has once again started imposing restrictions which have proved to be ineffective in controlling the spread of Covid and, at the same time, creating livelihood issues. The night curfew from December 30 to January 2 was declared after Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked the chief secretaries of all states to put curbs to prevent the spread. The health department authorities claim that the measures are short term and aimed at preventing the New Year gatherings.

However, the past experiences show that the curbs get extended even after the situation eases. The health experts pointed out that the measures that proved ineffective during the first and second waves like Sunday lockdown should be discarded and new approaches adopted by considering the nature of the new variant.

The night curfew was reintroduced in the state almost three months after the peak of the second wave, in August. It has also resulted in trolls asking if the virus was particular about infecting only at night. The containment measures based on test positivity rate and shorter shopping windows also caused much hardship even when new clusters developed.

Omicron is considered at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant. Hence, it requires the public to be vigilant even as the results from various countries showed that the severity of the disease was milder. “The night curfew will not prevent New Year celebrations as people tend to gather before 10pm. The curbs in the night come at a time when there are not many restrictions on daytime gatherings,” said public health activist Dr N M Arun.

In view of the restrictions at night, KSRTC has modified its New Year schedules, from 4pm to 9pm. Earlier, these were from 8pm to 1am. Though the KSRTC management claimed that it would follow the Covid protocol for the special function, it is evident that there is hardly any check on crowding during the daytime operation.

The government allowed 300 people to attend festivals, socio-cultural and political events in open venues only a fortnight ago. Health experts also criticised the quarantine and discharge policies for people testing positive for Omicron. At present, all Omicron infected are placed in institutional quarantine and discharged only after an observation period even if they test negative.

The health department had discarded such practices during the first wave as it focused on home quarantine and treatment. “The fast spreading variant is expected to infect several people. Imposing a longer quarantine period will raise livelihood issues,” said a health expert. He said only symptomatic people are mandated to undergo quarantine in South Africa.