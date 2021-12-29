STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police to monitor camps of migrant workers post Kitex camp incident

DGP convenes meeting of senior officers; DySPs and SHOs asked to visit camps regularly to understand problems of workers

Published: 29th December 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel posted in front of the labour camp of Kitex at Kizhakkambalam following the attack on the police on Christmas night | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State police chief Anil Kant on Tuesday convened a meeting of senior officers of and above the rank of the district police chiefs and directed them to keep a close watch on the camps of migrant labourers and take strict action if unlawful activities are reported. 

The meeting was held in the wake of the violence by Kitex labourers against the police officers at Kizhakkambalam in Kochi. The details of the migrant labourers collected by the labour department for Awaaz scheme can be used by the police for operation purposes.

It was also decided to maintain a direct connection with the migrant labourers to avoid unsavoury incidents in the future. The DySPs and SHOs have been asked to visit the labour camps regularly and communicate with the inmates. The officers well versed in Hindi have been told to liaison with the labourers to understand their problems and also to sensitise them about the possible legal actions in case they resort to any unlawful activities. 

The cops have been told to liaison with the contractors, who bring the labourers from other states, to gauge the mood of the workers and plan the police strategy accordingly. The meeting also decided to strengthen the police action against organised crimes. The Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioners/DySPs were earlier given the charge of the anti-organised crime squads in the districts.

The police earlier had shadow wings in each police district, but they were later disbanded after allegations of human rights violations cropped up frequently. The new setup is viewed as a replacement for the shadow police.  The drive against the organised criminal gangs was strengthened in the wake of several sensational crime cases that had rocked the state recently. 

The police as part of its crackdown on criminal gangs have arrested 7,674 anti-social elements and took action against 175 people under the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) in the last seven days. As many as 7,767 houses were raided and 3,245 mobile phones seized. The bail of 53 people was cancelled after they were found to have violated the bail conditions, Anil Kant informed the meeting. 

Medical expenses
The DGP ordered the officers to expedite the investigation into communal murders that have rocked the state and arrest all accused swiftly. The Police Department will shoulder the medical treatment expenses of the cops injured in Kizhakkambalam attack

