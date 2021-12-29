STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RSS worker's murder: SDPI worker held

One more SDPI worker alleged to be directly involved in the murder of RSS worker Sanjith, 27,  was arrested by the Palakkad South police from Cherpulassery on Tuesday.

Published: 29th December 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

An SDPI worker directly involved in the killing of RSS worker Sanjith arrested by police on Tuesday

By Express News Service

District police chief R Viswanath said the man’s details could not be divulged as an identification parade had to be conducted first. The police said the arrested person was the first to attack Sanjith with a machete at Mambram on November 15.

Sanjith was on a motorcycle with his wife Arshitha when the vehicle was knocked down by a car carrying five people who killed him. Three others, who helped the five-member gang get the weapons and car, besides aided their escape from the scene and sheltered them, have also been arrested.  

The police have issued lookout notices for four persons – Mohammed Haroon of Athicode, Noufal of Anchumoorthy in Alathur, Ibrahim Moulavi of Malappuram and Shamsir of Ottappalam – who also assisted the five assailants.

2 SDPI men directly involved in Renjith murder held
Alappuzha: Two SDPI workers, who were directly involved in the murder of BJP OBC Morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan, were arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) on Tuesday. “They are Alappuzha natives. We cannot divulge their names and other details as we need to conduct an identification parade in front of Renjith’s mother and relatives who witnessed the murder,” said an official with the SIT.  So far, seven SDPI workers have been arrested in connection with the December 19 incident. However, the five men arrested earlier are not directly involved in the murder and had instead helped the killers and destroyed evidence.  As per the SIT, 12 men who came on six motorcycles killed Renjith. Of them, 10 men are directly involved. The police are searching for the remaining accused in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Mangaluru, where they are said to have fled.

SDPI murder political murder Kerala
Comments

