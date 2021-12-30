25-year-old woman’s charred body found at home, sister missing

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

NORTH PARAVOOR: The police on Wednesday launched a massive hunt for a 22-year-old woman, Jeethu, after the charred body of her sister Vismaya, 25, was found inside their house at Panorama Nagar, Peruvaram, North Paravoor. Even 48 hours after the incident that occurred around 4pm on Tuesday, the police are still trying hard to make a breakthrough in the case which is riddled with mysteries.

Police officers said they are waiting for the postmortem report to confirm whether it was a case of murder or suicide. But the preliminary evidence suggests it to be a murder as the younger sister fled immediately after the neighbours spotted the fire at the house and there were blood stains on the front door of the house.

North Paravoor Inspector of Police Sojo Varghese said the body was totally charred and the forensic team had to put in a lot of efforts to collect evidence from the crime scene. “The parents identified the body of Vismaya from a locket on the gold chain in the body. We have also collected some CCTV visuals which show the younger sister walking through the road after the incident,” he said. The police are trying to trace Vismaya’s mobile phone which has gone missing.

Vismaya

The police have completed the first round of questioning of Sivanandan and wife Jiji, the parents of the two girls. As per their statements, they had gone to a hospital in Aluva when the incident took place. While Vismaya had completed her BBA course, Jeethu had done her graduation in chemistry. The parents told the police that Jeethu was into some sort of depression.

When the police and fire force personnel reached the house after being alerted, the gate of the house premises was locked from outside and they had to break open the lock to enter. However, the house’s main door was open. The cops said the room in which Vismaya’s charred body was found was completely destroyed. Sivanadanan is into fish sales while his wife does odd jobs. Police said they are also looking into reports that there was a case registered against the mother, Jiji, for allegedly injuring a woman at a house where the former had worked as a maid.

Saw a girl running out of house, says neighbour

Around 4pm, Usha Das, 64, was sitting in the sit-out of her house when she noticed smoke and fire coming out of the windows of the front room of the house situated opposite her’s. She stood still for a few seconds trying to understand the situation. As she turned to go inside her house to alert her son, she saw a girl running away. Though the neighbours tried to rush to the house, they saw the gates locked from outside.

“I was in a state of shock after seeing huge flames coming out of the room. But as I was going inside to call my son, I saw a girl running out of the house,” Usha Das said. Surprisingly, none of the neighbours heard any cries or sound from the house till there was a loud noise after the fire engulfed the entire room.

“Only when we saw smoke, we noticed that something was happening,” said another neighbour. Adhil Das, Usha’s son, said, “We don’t know what transpired inside the house. Later, the girls’ mother came and asked my mother whether anyone had seen her daughters. Sivanandan and his family do not have any contacts with neighbours. They haven’t spoken to us for the past one year,” he said.

Crime scene

The house is located at Panorama Nagar, Peruvaram. There are two other houses situated close to it. While one house shares the boundary wall on the right, the other house is just opposite. There are small empty plots on the rear and left side of the house. The house has a boundary wall about 4-5-foot high on the right and front, while there is a fence on the rear and left side. The room on the front side of the house was completely destroyed in the fire. The charred body was found in this room. A charred spring mattress was also seen in the room. There were blood stains on the front door. Police said the room smelt of kerosene. A damaged lock was found lying on the premises of the house. Neighbours said the police had to break open the lock of the front gate. The house has CCTV cameras installed all around. The police said the server linked to the cameras was in the front room and got destroyed in the fire. The house has an empty kennel on the front

Points being probed by police

What’s the exact cause of Vismaya’s death?

Whose blood stains are on the front door?

Whether any one else was at the house before the incident?

Why did Jeethu left the house immediately after the incident?

Whether she had taken any money or clothes along with her?

There are rumours that Jeethu was close to a boy in the locality. Police will verify this.

Medical records, if any, to ascertain whether Jeethu was under any sort of medication.

Where is Vismaya’s mobile phone that went missing from the house?

The statements of the parents that they had left the house in the morning to go to hospital and that Vismaya had called them on their mobile phone around noon asking them when they would return home.

The mystery

Neighbours said the parents used to lock the gate of the house from outside whenever they leave the girls at home and go outside.

No cries or sounds heard from the house.

Why no relatives or friends turned up at the house despite such a tragedy?

How did Jeethu come out of the premises when the gate was locked from outside?