Again, night curfew takes wind out of sails of hotels and restaurants in Kerala

Aishwarya Prabhakaran

Express News Service

KOCHI: What’s the logic behind restricting hotels and restaurants from serving food after 10pm, ask people who work in the sector. Severely affected by the Covid pandemic, restaurant and hotel owners across the state are exasperated by the government’s decision to impose a night curfew, from 10pm till 5am, from December 30 to January 2, 2022.

One of the busiest times of the year for the sector, things will be low key again this New Year’s Eve as the government has imposed restrictions on celebrations and dining post 10pm. The curfew follows the rising Omicron cases in the state.

Hoteliers are upset because months of planning and arrangements for the festival business have gone to waste. “We understand the threat and indeed support that restrictions should be imposed to control large gatherings. The government could have given relaxations on dining at restaurants and hotels till 11pm,” said G Jayapal, general secretary of Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA). “Unfortunately, the government is being unfair to the hotel and restaurant, and beverage sectors,” he added.

“Nobody is going to come to the restaurants if we tell them that restaurants will be closed by 10pm. People plan New Year’s Eve celebrations by staying out with their families late at night,” said a restaurant owner in Fort Kochi. “When a time restriction is imposed, the tendency to crowd places is higher. The government should have let the hotels and restaurants function as on normal days,” he added.

Many in the food sector have gone bankrupt or have been facing debts ever since the pandemic hit the state. “We feel that the state government is not being fair while imposing such restrictions. It is always the small hotel business owners who will end up bearing the brunt,” said a hotel owner in Kottayam. “At least, 15% of table reservations on New Year’s Eve have been cancelled. We were looking forward to do brisk business this time,” said the owner of one of the prominent hotels in Kochi.

“We had just started seeing a revival after being severely hit by the Covid pandemic,” the owner added.

Suresh Kumar, general manager of Ramada Resort, said, “We expect a lot of cancellations in the coming days. We were sold out on December 31 and people from Malappuram and faraway places were planning to come. Nobody will come if we have to close down the restaurant by 10pm, as many will arrive post 9pm only.”

Meanwhile, a few resorts in the state were expecting a curfew following the similar restrictions imposed in other major cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru and New Delhi over the past week. “We were expecting these restrictions and, therefore, had planned low-key celebrations at the resort with a band performance and buffet,” said Ajin Joy, associate director of sales, Raviz Kovalam.

Concurs Shana Ninan, cluster marketing communications manager at Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty. “We will be having the dinner as planned till the time the government permits on New Year’s Eve at all three restaurants. The hotel is booked with leisure guests and so far has not received any cancellations,” she said.