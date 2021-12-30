Cop under lens for leaking info of RSS workers from database to SDPI

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A high-level probe will be carried out into the allegation that a cop with the Karimannoor police station in Idukki had leaked confidential information related to prominent RSS-BJP workers from the police database.

An earlier probe had found that Anas PK, attached to the Karimannoor police station, had leaked confidential information related to the vehicles owned by BJP-RSS workers along with their personal details and provided the same to SDPI activists. Following this, he has been placed under suspension.

A detailed investigation will be carried out by Idukki SP R Karuppasamy, including the purpose of obtaining the details of vehicles owned by RSS-BJP workers. Besides, whether he has committed similar acts in the past will also be probed.

Further action against Anas will be taken based on the SP’s report, it is learnt. Anas had leaked details of prominent RSS-BJP workers in Idukki. The deatils were collected by the District Crime Records Bureau as part of the state-wide exercise by the Kerala Police as a precaution in the wake of incidents of political violence being reported in various parts of the state.