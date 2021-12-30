STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cop under lens for leaking info of RSS workers from database to SDPI

A detailed investigation will be carried out by Idukki SP R Karuppasamy, including the purpose of obtaining the details of vehicles owned by RSS-BJP workers.

Published: 30th December 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

An SDPI worker directly involved in the killing of RSS worker Sanjith arrested by police on Tuesday

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A high-level probe will be carried out into the allegation that a cop with the Karimannoor police station in Idukki had leaked confidential information related to prominent RSS-BJP workers from the police database. 

An earlier probe had found that Anas PK, attached to the Karimannoor police station, had leaked confidential information related to the vehicles owned by BJP-RSS workers along with their personal details and provided the same to SDPI activists. Following this, he has been placed under suspension. 

A detailed investigation will be carried out by Idukki SP R Karuppasamy, including the purpose of obtaining the details of vehicles owned by RSS-BJP workers. Besides, whether he has committed similar acts in the past will also be probed. 

Further action against Anas will be taken based on the SP’s report, it is learnt. Anas had leaked details of prominent RSS-BJP workers in Idukki. The deatils were collected by the District Crime Records Bureau as part of the state-wide exercise by the Kerala Police as a precaution in the wake of incidents of political violence being reported in various parts of the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS workers SDPI
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp