CPM district panel recommends suspension of S Rajendran

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The district committee of CPM has recommended to its state committee to take action against former Devikulam MLA S Rajendran who allegedly tried to ditch incumbent MLA A Raja in the assembly election which took place last year.

The district committee has made the request in the wake of an inquiry commission probing the issue finding that the allegations were true, it is learnt. The committee has recommended to suspend Rajendran from the party for at least one year.

However a final decision on the issue will be taken by the state committee of CPM. Rajendran has been facing an internal inquiry for his lack of cooperation in the campaigning for the Assembly election, especially in Devikulam constituency. Rajendran, who won from the constituency in 2006, 2011 and 2016, had anticipated that he would be fielded again by the party in 2021 polls.

However this year, A Raja of the CPM got the seat and won, but the margin of victory was below 8,000 votes that had led to fingers being pointed at Rajendran’s lack of involvement. Moreover, Rajendran being the member of the district committee of CPM had not taken part in the branch and area meetings of the party that were held following the election.

Although the district committee secretary had issued a notice to him demanding his explanation, Rajendran has not responded to it so far. This, however, infuriated the district committee which demanded action against the former MLA of Devikulam.