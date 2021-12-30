STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Four-day night curfew in Kerala from Thursday

The restrictions will be applicable for all religious, community, political, cultural and social gatherings. The curfew will be in force till January 2.

Published: 30th December 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

lulu mall

Customers throng Lulu Mall in Kochi after it was reopened. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the night curfew coming in force in the state from Thursday, the state disaster management department has issued directives warning public against gathering between 10pm and 5am. 

The restrictions will be applicable for all religious, community, political, cultural and social gatherings. The curfew will be in force till January 2. People going out for emergency needs during the curfew period will have to carry self-affidavit explaining the purpose of the travel. 

The decision was taken to contain the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus by regulating crowd during New Year festivities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
night curfew Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp