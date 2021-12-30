Four-day night curfew in Kerala from Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the night curfew coming in force in the state from Thursday, the state disaster management department has issued directives warning public against gathering between 10pm and 5am.

The restrictions will be applicable for all religious, community, political, cultural and social gatherings. The curfew will be in force till January 2. People going out for emergency needs during the curfew period will have to carry self-affidavit explaining the purpose of the travel.

The decision was taken to contain the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus by regulating crowd during New Year festivities.