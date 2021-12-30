Hartal protesting inclusion of Kuttampuzha in ESA observed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cutting across political lines, the residents of Kuttampuzha panchayat on Wednesday observed a hartal protesting against the inclusion of a major portion of the panchayat in eco-sensitive area (ESA) as suggested by the Kasturirangan report.

Shops remained closed and vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt as residents joined hands against the move which they fear will devastate their lives. The joint protest committee led by block panchayat standing committee chairman James Korambayil and Kuttampuzha panchayat president Kanthi Vellakayyan had given the call for hartal which was supported by all political parties including the CPM, Congress and BJP.

“Ward 1 to 5 of Vadattupara and Kallelimedu and a major portion of other wards in the panchayat have been brought under ESA. This will bring a complete ban on mining and quarrying while construction activities, cutting of trees and land transactions will be adversely affected,” said James Korambayil.