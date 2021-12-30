STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kitex camp violence: 10 more migrant workers arrested

Ten more migrant workers have been arrested in connection with the violence at Kizhakkambalam. 

Published: 30th December 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

A team led by Labour Commissioner S Chithra inspects the Kitex labour camp at Kizhakkambalam on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ten more migrant workers have been arrested in connection with the violence at Kizhakkambalam. They hail from Jharkhand, Nagaland, Assam and Uttar Pradesh and will be produced in court, said an officer with the Aluva ASP Anuj Paliwal-led special probe team that is investigating the December 25 incident. They were involved in destruction of police vehicles, said the officer. So far, 174 migrant workers have been arrested. 

Meanwhile, a team from the labour department led by Labour Commissioner S Chithra, held an inquiry at the labour camp on Wednesday as part of the probe ordered by the department. The team inspected the 12 quarters and the facilities there and file a report before Labour Minister V Sivankutty, said a member. 

Eight policemen, including a CI, were injured and a police jeep set on fire when migrant labourers attacked the police team that reached the labour camp at Kizhakkambalam after a few labourers in an inebriated condition came to the streets and clashed with some people during Christmas celebration. The police said around 200 migrant workers assembled unlawfully with the sole intention of attacking police officials and vandalising official vehicles, leading to losses worth Rs 12.05 lakh.

