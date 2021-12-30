Sourcing of materials for SlilverLine a concern for Kerala govt

Anil S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sourcing the construction materials for the 529-km-long SilverLine project would be the biggest challenge before the government. Going by the executive summary of the detailed project report, the total land required for the alignment would be 3,417.47 acres. Of the total area, about 67% of land area fall under panchayats, 15% in municipalities and 18% under corporation areas.

As per the alignment, there will be 11.528km-long tunnels, 12.991km-long bridges, 88.412km viaducts, 292.728km of embankments, 101.737km of cuttings in addition to 24.789km of cut and cover. About 80% of the construction would be embankments and cuttings.

The detailed project report (DPR) summary has a lack of clarity about how and from where the construction materials would be sourced. It claims that construction materials like moorum/gravel and good earth required for construction of the embankment is available in abundance in central Kerala. It further states that Eco Sensitive Zones were avoided in the alignment. At a time when the state is struggling to find enough construction materials for the ongoing Vizhinjam project, it’s not clear how it will find construction materials from central Kerala.

Greens note the need for a proper Final Location Survey and Social Impact Assessment. Even when the DPR summary says EIA was carried out, greens say it was a rapid EIA. Sources said now comprehensive EIA and SIA are being done.

The alignment itself shows major environmental damage, opined environmentalist Sridhar Radhakrishnan. “Going by the DPR, 78% of the alignment would be embankments, cuttings in addition to cut and cover. In fact, the earlier proposal in the preliminary feasibility report is relatively more environment-friendly. About 70% of the alignment were through pillars and viaducts. Only 17% were embankments. It was a more ecologically viable approach, though one would still be concerned about the availability of materials for the project,” he said.

Sridhar further pointed out that the final feasibility report clearly mentions that no topographical survey was carried out in this regard. “The DPR summary doesn’t say anything about the Final Location Survey. It’s evident that FLR has not been done so far,” he added.

As per the DPR, the project does not require environmental clearance from Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change, as the railway sector is exempted from environmental clearance. However, certain permissions and NOCs are required from various authorities like permission to draw water, cutting of trees, licence for storage of fuel and CRZ clearance.