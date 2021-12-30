Special prosecutor in actor abduction case walks out of court during trial

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dramatic scenes unfolded at the Ernakulam Additional Special Sessions Court on Wednesday when the special public prosecutor walked out of the court during the trial of the actor abduction case in which actor Dileep is an accused.

There are unconfirmed reports that V N Anil Kumar was looking to resign from the special public prosecutor position following a discord with Additional Special Sessions Judge Honey Varghese.

The incident took place after the special investigation team approached the court seeking further investigation following recent revelations by director Balachandrakumar who claimed that Dileep possessed a copy of the video of the sexual assault on the female actor and knew the first accused, Sunil Kumar, alias Pulsar Suni, well.

The SIT filed the petition claiming that a complaint was received at Nedumbassery police station on the revelation of Balachandrakumar against Dileep and it was forwarded to the SIT. However, soon after filing the petition, Anil walked out of the courtroom and went straight to the office of the Director-General of Prosecution (DGP) at the Kerala High Court. However, he could not meet the DGP, who was not in the office.

It is said Anil will submit his resignation to the home secretary. Anil Kumar could not be reached for comments and other officials who are a part of the prosecution refused to say anything. Already, the prosecution had moved the High Court against the trial court saying the latter denied it permission to examine nine prosecution witnesses.

In October 2021, Special Public Prosecutor A Sureshan had resigned following discord with the judge and was replaced by Anil in January. Meanwhile, the court examined former DSP K G Babukumar who investigated the case initially. Baiju Paulose, the current probe officer, will be examined as a witness soon.

