Teen visits girlfriend in wee hours, stabbed to death by her father

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 19-year-old youth, who went to visit his girlfriend at her house, was allegedly stabbed to death by her father at Pettah here on Wednesday early morning. Aneesh George, a resident of Pettah and a student of Bethany College, was allegedly stabbed by Lalan Simon, a resident of Chayakudi Lane at Pettah. Police later arrested the 51-year-old man on murder charges.

Pettah police said the incident occurred by 4am. Lalan stabbed the teenager after finding him in his daughters’ room. The police said Aneesh had gone to the house to meet one of the girls who is a minor.

Aneesh and the girl were part of the local church choir and were in a relationship.

Lalan and his wife, who knew about their relationship, did not approve of it. He had harboured hatred towards Aneesh for being in touch with his daughter. As the room was locked from inside, Lalan broke it open and stabbed the teenager on his chest and his back. The deep stab wound resulted in his death, the police said. It was Lalan’s wife, who rang up the police and informed them about the incident.

When the police took Lalan into custody, he claimed that he stabbed the teenager suspecting him to be a thief. Lalan told the police he saw a man running into the room. He went into the room with a knife and fought with the intruder during which the latter was killed. However, the police soon debunked the theory after it emerged that the room in which Aneesh was present was locked from inside.

“When Lalan knocked on the door, the girls, who were inside, repeatedly told him that there was no stranger in the room. Despite this, Lalan broke the door open and stabbed the victim. This proves that he knew who was inside and committed the crime intentionally,” said a police officer.

Family members also told the police that Lalan knew Aneesh as his house was close to theirs and he also sang in the church choir. The police said Lalan has confessed to the crime and will be produced before the court on Thursday.

News came as a shock to Aneesh’s parents

Aneesh was a second-year BCom student of Bethany College, Nalanchira. The murder news, meanwhile, came as a shock for Aneesh’s parents. They thought Aneesh was at home all night. “When the police told his parents that Aneesh had met with an accident, they were a bit surprised as they thought he was at home. Later, the police told them that he was no more,” said a family member.