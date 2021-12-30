STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Wayanad-based Adishakthi helpdesk guides 250 ST students to pursue higher studies

Adishakthi Summer School's helpdesk was established three years ago to help and guide the students when the admission process largely shifted online.

Published: 30th December 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Students helped by Adishakthi admission helpdesk to join course, during a get-together at Ernakulam Subhash Park. 

Students helped by Adishakthi admission helpdesk to join course, during a get-together at Ernakulam Subhash Park. (Photo | Express)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: "I would not have come to Kochi to study BSc but for Adishakthi admission helpdesk. Perhaps, I would have discontinued my education after Plus-Two but for the timely intervention of the helpdesk," says Princy V, a second-year Botany degree student at Maharaja's College, Ernakulam.

Princy and her younger sister, Ajitha M, who studies at a government college in Aluva, are from Attappadi in Palakkad and both carried their dream of continuing the education with the staunch support of the helpdesk.

The admission helpdesk of Wayanad-based Adishakthi Summer School (ASS) had helped a whopping 250 students from the vulnerable ST communities to secure admission for higher education in 2020-21. The students from across the state had secured seats in various PG, UG, polytechnic, law and nursing courses. They include those from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) such as Kattunayaka, Kadar and Kurumba from Wayanad, Thrissur and Attappadi, respectively.

The ASS, which functions under Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha (AGMS), is a collective of ST and SC students and youth who have initiated various projects related to education and employment.

"A majority of the students are from Wayanad -- 150. Among them, around 70 are from the most vulnerable Paniya community. Students from Kurumba, Muduga (Attappadi), Kadar (Thrissur), Vedar, Malavedar (South Kerala), and Muthuvan, Mannan and Hill Pulaya (Idukki) are also there. A few students hail from the SC community. Before the helpdesk, the situation was such that the ST students would not dare to step out of their district and seek admission. In their home districts, there will be very few seats, causing the discontinuation of education," said Mary Lydia K, Adishakthi admission helpdesk state volunteer and a PhD scholar.

The helpdesk was established three years ago to help and guide the students when the admission process largely shifted online. "The ASS had organised a summer camp in Ernakulam in 2019 through which 25 students got admission under the SC/ST special allotment process. This acted as a motivation for setting up a full-fledged helpdesk," elaborated Lydia.

According to M Geethanandan, state coordinator of AGMS, the helpdesk will have a more organised form in the coming years. "Two students had even attended entrance examinations of Jamia Millia Islamia and Delhi universities.  "The ST students have many talents and they had taken up new courses such as sound engineering, fitness management, animation and visual effects."  If not for such a helpdesk, most of the students would have dropped out," he told TNIE. So far, 1,000 students have been helped to pursue higher education through the helpdesk.

ASS runs three hostels in Ernakulam

The ASS is running three hostels in Ernakulam, providing accommodation to 60 ST students. ""There are no sufficient number of post-matric hostels of the state government nearby to meet the demand." The admission to hostels was cut short due to Covid. Hence, we are running hostels on a shoestring budget, often with the help of Good Samaritans. The government grant to a SC/ST student is non-sufficient to pay the rent and spent for food in a metro city like Kochi," says Rajani P V, vice-chairperson, ASS.

As many as 100 community volunteers plus 150 volunteers -- from NSS units in various colleges, social work students and students from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) -- had worked round the clock for the admission helpdesk. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adishakhti Summer School ASS Adishakhthi helpdesk Adishakhthi Wayanad Ernakulam Kozhikode ST students admission
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp