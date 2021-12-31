Actor abduction case: Special prosecutor quits; case may get delayed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special public prosecutor (SPP) in the actor abduction case trial has submitted his resignation, the prosecution side told the Additional Special Sessions Court on Thursday. V N Anil Kumar, who was appearing for the probe team, has submitted his resignation to the home secretary and the director general of prosecution, additional SPP K B Sunil Kumar informed the court. It is unconfirmed whether the same has been accepted.

The case case might get delayed further in the wake of the resignation. “The Additional SPP filed the statement saying the SPP handed over his resignation and sought time to make alternative arrangements. The investigation officer is directed to make arrangements in light of the SC’s directive to dispose of the case on or before February 16, 2022,” read the entry in the court diary.

Court takes up 2 appeals

Anil had walked out of the court after filing a plea seeking further probe in the case, which pertains to the 2017 abduction of a Malayalam film actor. Actor Dileep is one of the accused facing trial. Anil Kumar took charge as SPP in January 2021 after his predecessor A Sureshan resigned in October last year.

Disagreements with trial court judge Honey Varghese is said to be the reason for both the resignations.

The court took up two appeals by the prosecution — to halt the trial and allow further

investigation in the case.

The plea seeking further probe was filed after director Balachandrakumar claimed that Dileep possessed a copy of the video of the assault and knew Pulsar Suni well.