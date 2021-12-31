STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bid to confine Sree Narayana Guru to particular group: Pinarayi slams Sangh Parivar

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said attempts were being made by some to confine social reformer Sree Narayana Guru to a particular group.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said attempts were being made by some to confine social reformer Sree Narayana Guru to a particular group. “There are still people who cannot comprehend the guru’s messages,” he said after inaugurating the 89th annual Sivagiri pilgrimage at Varkala Sivagiri Mutt. He also exempted the mutt and the pilgrimage from the night curfew that came into effect from Thursday.

In a veiled attack against the Sangh Parivar, Pinarayi said attempts were being made to divide society. “It is time to resist them. Guru’s teaching that whichever the religion, the aim is to better ourselves as human beings, is relevant even today,” he said, urging people to keep the Guru and his teachings in mind all the time, not just during the pilgrimage period – December 20 to January 1.

“Guru had said the religion of humans is humanity. The light he spread changed people’s minds. However, some groups are trying to create unrest now. In this context, his message needs to be properly understood and shared with others,” said the CM. 

He urged Sivagiri Mutt authorities to amend the schedule of the pilgrimage so that sanyasis get more time to propagate the Guru’s messages. He also said there should not be fights between religions. “People are in fear that communal fascism will grip society. Here, the secular thoughts of the Guru attain prominence,” said Pinarayi.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said the Guru devoted his life to social justice. “Now, the situation is such that one cannot question anybody or anything,” she said. In view of Omicron threat, the health department is ensuring strict adherence to Covid protocol at Sivagiri. Quarantine facility has been provided at the mutt should any pilgrim test Covid positive.  As many as 600 police personnel have been deployed to ensure law and order and for regulating traffic.

