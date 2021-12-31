STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fifth Good Governance Index rank shows Kerala’s strides in last 5 years: Pinarayi

This reflects the progress achieved during the last five years,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Published: 31st December 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinatayi Vijayan has said Kerala has been ranked fifth in the country and first among southern states in the Good Governance Index (GGI) published by the Central government. 

“Kerala has been ranked 5th in the #GoodGovernanceIndex & made huge improvements in many areas including the ease of doing business and industrial growth, and also ranked 1st among southern states. This reflects the progress achieved during the last five years,” he tweeted on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, he said along with registering significant strides in the commercial and industrial sectors, the state has increased its ‘Ease of Doing Business Implementation’ score from 44.82 to 85.00. While stating that the state’s combined annual growth rate in the industrial sector had improved from one in 2019 to 7.91 in 2021, he said Kerala was the only state which improved its score in a significant manner after Punjab. 

The state has also improved its scores in human resource development, skills training and employment availability ratio, apart from the state topping the chart in the public health and environmental sectors, he said. The state also achieved second position in the judiciary and public safety categories, and third in the social welfare development.

