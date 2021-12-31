Kerala looks forward to 2022 with hopes

By Express News Service

Another year of restrictions, vaccines and variants has passed, leaving us with an array of new & daunting challenges. While questions and uncertainties remain, it seems best to find comfort in the predictable. As a new hope dawns with 2022, TNIE looks at some big events & developments in store for us...

SAMPLE ELECTION FIREWORKS

Unlike 2021, the new year will be less happening for Kerala as far as elections are concerned. The death of Congress MLA P T Thomas has necessitated a bypoll in Thrikkakara constituency in Ernakulam - a stronghold of the party. The bypoll, which can be expected before June, will likely lead to a fierce fight with the LDF latching on to the opportunity to raise its assembly tally to 100. The UDF, meanwhile, can’t afford to lose its sitting seat. Besides, three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala will fall vacant in April after the term completion of A K Antony, K Somaprasad and M V Shreyams Kumar. With the given assembly composition, LDF can win two seats and UDF one. Whether Antony will seek a re-election or choose to retire is the million-dollar question.

YEAR FOR QATAR PILGRIMAGE

Kerala’s love for football is no secret. So is the state’s association with the Gulf, with an estimate of over 20 lakh Malayali expatriates in West Asia alone. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, the country’s grand stadiums are likely to host the highest number of Keralites yet in the history of the Cup. The fact that the quadrennial event is more accessible than ever means many will be making the pilgrimage to see the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar in action. It is time to book your tickets to Doha.

TOURISM’S REJUVENATION MANTRA

With Covid considerably cutting down the inflow of foreign tourists, Kerala tourism is on a bid to reinvent itself. Caravan tourism is one of the big-ticket projects that the ‘God’s Own Country’ is eyeing with hope, considering its potential to fetch Kerala a special place on the world tourism map after houseboats. The state also aims to tap the potential of destinations depicted in popular movies by launching film tourism. The plan is to promote spots that have gained recognition due to their appearance in films, thereby instilling a renewed enthusiasm in domestic tourists.

DIRECTOR MOHANLAL TO DEBUT

Among the most anticipated films expected to hit the screens in 2022, superstar Mohanlal’s maiden directorial venture Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure tops the chart. Though the shooting for the 3D movie began in 2019, it had to be put on hold in the wake of the Covid second wave. The project was restarted on December 26. Meanwhile, the OTT war for Malayalam movies is likely to intensify with around 10 players — big and small — now ready to bargain for, market and release the films.

HIGH-SPEED RAIL VS HIGHWAYS

While controversies are troubling the ambitious SilverLine semi high-speed rail corridor project,

the National Highways Development Programme is all set to begin smoothly. The development of the proposed six-lane 600km NH 66 stretch from Thalapady in Kasaragod to Karode in Thiruvananthapuram has gained momentum with the NHAI finalising the contracts for 16 of the 20 reaches in November. Contractors for the other four reaches will be finalised in the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, the state is determined to go ahead with the SilverLine, for which land acquisition is expected to be completed in 2022. However, growing protests and court interventions may pose hurdles.

GRAND CPM CARNIVAL

The triennial party congress of the CPM, which had to be delayed by a year in the wake of the pandemic, will be held in Kannur in April. Kannur being the stronghold of the party and Kerala being the only state in which CPM is in power, the 23rd party congress will be a historic affair. Delegates from all states and Union Territories will come down to Kannur for the summit in which the new general secretary and members of the politburo and the state committee will be elected. In February, Ernakulam will play host to the state conference of the Communist party. Organisers have already begun preparations to make both conferences mega events.

CRUCIAL YEAR FOR FLAGSHIP PROJECTS

1. Commissioning of Vizhinjam international container transhipment terminal will not be held in 2022 as Adani Ports has sought another extension. The seaport project is progressing with a target of the first mainline vessel calling at the port by May 23, 2023. A major chunk of the construction is expected to be completed in 2022.

2. The Kochi Water Metro is likely to begin commercial services on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route. Under the C747-crore project, 23 boats with a carrying capacity of 100 passengers and 55 that can carry 50 will be rolled out in the first phase.

3. Hopes are high for Kinalur in Kozhikode becoming a medical education hub as it is being considered for the setting up of AIIMS.

4 Extension of the Kochi Metro to SN Junction and Tripunithura will be completed. While the SN Junction will be connected to the network by March-April, Tripunithura will be connected by December.

5. Construction of Wayanad government medical college is expected to kickstart in the proposed 50 acres of land at Boys Town near Mananthavady. The project will be a boon for the district suffering due to limited health infrastructure.

6. Though the Centre is yet to accord the environmental clearance and other sanctions, the state is going ahead with its ambitious project of Kozhikode-Wayanad tunnel road. An order was recently issued for land acquisition in both the districts — 7.65 hectares of land in Kozhikode and 4.823 hectares in Wayanad.

I.T. IN GROWTH GEAR

Since mid-’90s, Information Technology (IT)-based industries have been a major driving force in the state’s industrial growth. Pandemic years also witnessed IT exports growing and more startup firms receiving huge funding from angel investors. A slew of IT projects are in various stages of development and some are expected to be completed soon.

1. Niagara, the first special economic zone office building coming up at the Embassy Taurus Techzone as part of the Taurus Downtown project in Technopark Phase-III, is likely to be completed by November 2022. Interestingly, 50% of the office space has already been leased out.

2. IBM in Kochi and Tech Mahindra in Thiruvananthapuram have planned major expansion this year. The firms have started recruitment drives.

3. Construction of the TCS campus, World Trade Centre and the Space Park at Technocity in Thiruvananthapuram will begin.