Kerala sees 44 new Omicron cases including 10 from high-risk countries, total now 107

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The total number of Omicron cases detected in the state crossed 100, after 44 new cases were detected on Friday.

The new Omicron cases are from Ernakulam (12), Kollam (10), Thiruvananthapuram (8), Thrissur (4), Kottayam (2), Palakkad (2), Kannur (2), Malappuram (2), Alappuzha (1) and Idukki (1).

Among the infected, 10 came from high-risk countries and 27 from low-risk countries. As many as seven people -- from Kollam (4), Kottayam (2) and Thiruvananthapuram (1) -- have been infected through contacts.

This has taken the total number of Omicron cases reported in the state to 107. So far, 41 people who came from high-risk countries and 52 from low-risk countries have been detected with Omicron whereas 14 cases have been identified through contacts.

As many as 29 people returning from the UAE and 23 from the United Kingdom have tested positive for Omicron so far.