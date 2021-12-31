STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala sees 44 new Omicron cases including 10 from high-risk countries, total now 107

The new Omicron cases are from Ernakulam (12), Kollam (10), Thiruvananthapuram (8), Thrissur (4), Kottayam (2), Palakkad (2), Kannur  (2), Malappuram (2), Alappuzha (1) and Idukki (1)

Published: 31st December 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

As many as 29 people returning from the UAE and 23 from the UK have tested positive for Omicron so far (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The total number of Omicron cases detected in the state crossed 100, after 44 new cases were detected on Friday.

The new Omicron cases are from Ernakulam (12), Kollam (10), Thiruvananthapuram (8), Thrissur (4), Kottayam (2), Palakkad (2), Kannur  (2), Malappuram (2), Alappuzha (1) and Idukki (1).

Among the infected, 10 came from high-risk countries and 27 from low-risk countries. As many as seven people -- from Kollam (4), Kottayam (2) and Thiruvananthapuram (1) -- have been infected through contacts.

This has taken the total number of Omicron cases reported in the state to 107. So far, 41 people who came from high-risk countries and 52 from low-risk countries have been detected with Omicron whereas 14 cases have been identified through contacts.

As many as 29 people returning from the UAE and 23 from the United Kingdom have tested positive for Omicron so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron COVID-19
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp