North Paravoor murder: Younger sibling arrested

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The younger sister of the woman, whose charred body was found in their house in North Paravoor a couple of days ago, confessed to killing and setting her body on fire. Jeethu, 22, who had been on the run since the body of her sister Vismaya, 25, was found on Tuesday, was nabbed from a shelter home in Kakkanad here on Thursday.

Though Jeethu confessed, police officials said they would verify certain details and confirm her role in the incident. “We have to confirm her statements. A detailed investigation is on,” said District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K Karthick. The police, which prepared a new picture of Jeethu for the lookout notice as she had cut her hair recently, said they got a call informing them of her whereabouts.

“We received a couple of calls from people who said they saw her in Kochi. We located her following one such call,” said the officer. The police team picked her from the shelter home and took her for medical check up at night. Later, she was questioned in detail. As per the preliminary probe, Jeethu had been under treatment for depression for the past few months and her parents kept her chained in the house.

“Jeethu told us that on Tuesday afternoon, when their parents were not at home, Vismaya freed her. Later, the sisters picked up a fight over an affair of Jeethu. In a fit of rage, Jeethu stabbed Vismaya with a knife causing her death. Jeethu then poured kerosene on Vismaya’s body and set it on fire. She then jumped over the boundary wall and fled,” said an officer.

After fleeing, Jeethu reached the North Paravoor main junction from where she took a bus and reached the city. Upon seeing her alone at night near the Ernakulam North railway station and acting in a suspicious manner, a Pink Police team attached to the North police station picked her up. She had wrapped a black scarf around her head and wore a mask.

The team found her to be mentally unsound and took her to the shelter home. Jeethu had been carrying a bag containing some clothes and a hand bag.