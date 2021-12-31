Sabarimala opened for Makaravilakku

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa was opened on Thursday for the 21-day Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Melsanthi Parameswaran Namboothiri opened the sreekovil in the presence of thantri Mahesh Mohanaru. No rituals were performed in the evening.

Devotees will be allowed to offer darsan at 4am on Friday. They will be allowed to trek through the traditional forest path covering Azhutha, Karimala and Valiyanavattom after performing the customary Pettathullal at Erumeli Sree Dharma Sastha temple. They should possess virtual queue pass and double vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative certificate. Devotees will be allowed to travel through the traditional forest path between 6.30am and 2pm on arrival at Azhuthakkadavu.

They will not be allowed to take the path after 5pm and will have to stay at camps at Azhuthakkadavu, Kallidamkunnu, Kariyilamthodu and Karimala. Food will be available at shops run by eco development committee on the path.