STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sabarimala opened for Makaravilakku

Melsanthi Parameswaran Namboothiri opened the sreekovil in the presence of thantri Mahesh Mohanaru. No rituals were performed in the evening. 

Published: 31st December 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple

Devotees at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa was opened on Thursday for the 21-day Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Melsanthi Parameswaran Namboothiri opened the sreekovil in the presence of thantri Mahesh Mohanaru. No rituals were performed in the evening. 

Devotees will be allowed to offer darsan at 4am on Friday. They will be allowed to trek through the traditional forest path covering Azhutha, Karimala and Valiyanavattom after performing the customary Pettathullal at Erumeli Sree Dharma Sastha temple. They should possess virtual queue pass and double vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative certificate. Devotees will be allowed to travel through the traditional forest path between 6.30am and 2pm on arrival at Azhuthakkadavu. 

They will not be allowed to take the path after 5pm and will have to stay at camps at Azhuthakkadavu, Kallidamkunnu, Kariyilamthodu and Karimala. Food will be available at shops run by eco development committee on the path. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp