STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ex-CM Oommen Chandy may contest from Thiruvananthapuram too?

Mullappally demanded to know the source behind the news and maintained that there is no point in holding discussions on it.

Published: 01st February 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran dropped a hint that former chief minister Oommen Chandy may contest from Nemom assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram, the former has made a somersault saying that the senior leader need not shift his constituency from Puthuppally.

The clarification comes after ‘A’ group leaders allegedly expressed their strong displeasure at such a move. Interestingly, a section of the Congress leaders vouch that Oommen Chandy will be contesting from Puthuppally as well as Nemom.

The news on Chandy likely to be fielded from Nemom or from any other constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district came on the eve of Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s ‘Aishwarya Kerala Yatra’. 

While the ‘A’ group accused the rival camp of spreading the news, leaders belonging to the ‘I’ group claimed that they wouldn’t dare to come up with such a proposal which would divert the attention to Chandy. Some leaders feel that this is a planned move by the ‘A’ group itself to test the waters. A senior KPCC general secretary told TNIE that the group has achieved its aim and Mullappally’s change of stand is not an issue.

“The party has already taken a decision, but the top leaders including Chandy will keep denying it. The debate has been initiated. Only a leader of Chandy’s stature can wrest the lost glory of the Congress in Thiruvananthapuram and its neighbouring districts against the strides being made by BJP. Chandy will not abandon Puthuppally, but will also contest from Nemom,” said a KPCC general secretary.

Mullappally demanded to know the source behind the news and maintained that there is no point in holding discussions on it. He said Chandy need not shift his constituency from Puthuppally. The Congress camp is hoping to cash in on the minority consolidation in favour of Chandy in Nemom. 

At the same time, a section of Congress leaders. including K Muraleedharan, MP, feels that it will be better if Chandy contests from Vattiyoorkavu. Muraleedharan has reasons to disfavour Chandy contesting from Nemom as the party machinery has been weak there ever since the seat was allocated to Janata Dal (United), which has now become Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KPCC Mullappally Ramachandran Oommen Chandy Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp