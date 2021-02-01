Ex-CM Oommen Chandy may contest from Thiruvananthapuram too?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran dropped a hint that former chief minister Oommen Chandy may contest from Nemom assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram, the former has made a somersault saying that the senior leader need not shift his constituency from Puthuppally.

The clarification comes after ‘A’ group leaders allegedly expressed their strong displeasure at such a move. Interestingly, a section of the Congress leaders vouch that Oommen Chandy will be contesting from Puthuppally as well as Nemom.

The news on Chandy likely to be fielded from Nemom or from any other constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district came on the eve of Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s ‘Aishwarya Kerala Yatra’.

While the ‘A’ group accused the rival camp of spreading the news, leaders belonging to the ‘I’ group claimed that they wouldn’t dare to come up with such a proposal which would divert the attention to Chandy. Some leaders feel that this is a planned move by the ‘A’ group itself to test the waters. A senior KPCC general secretary told TNIE that the group has achieved its aim and Mullappally’s change of stand is not an issue.

“The party has already taken a decision, but the top leaders including Chandy will keep denying it. The debate has been initiated. Only a leader of Chandy’s stature can wrest the lost glory of the Congress in Thiruvananthapuram and its neighbouring districts against the strides being made by BJP. Chandy will not abandon Puthuppally, but will also contest from Nemom,” said a KPCC general secretary.

Mullappally demanded to know the source behind the news and maintained that there is no point in holding discussions on it. He said Chandy need not shift his constituency from Puthuppally. The Congress camp is hoping to cash in on the minority consolidation in favour of Chandy in Nemom.

At the same time, a section of Congress leaders. including K Muraleedharan, MP, feels that it will be better if Chandy contests from Vattiyoorkavu. Muraleedharan has reasons to disfavour Chandy contesting from Nemom as the party machinery has been weak there ever since the seat was allocated to Janata Dal (United), which has now become Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD).