Guidelines for camping in tents to be mandatory soon in Kerala

Adventure Tourism Society asked to frame guidelines for resorts, hotels offering camping following woman’s death

Published: 01st February 2021 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society to come up with guidelines for camping in tents by bringing it under adventure sports.

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

KALPETTA: The state tourism department has asked the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society to come up with guidelines for camping in tents by bringing it under adventure sports. Though the society has laid down norms for 30 activities in the state, these are silent on camping and tents.In the context of the death of a woman camper at a resort in Meppadi, who was trampled by an wild elephant, the department has decided to regulate the operation of such tents. Wayanad District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) secretary Anand B said different types of tents are being used, ranging from basic to luxury ones with air-conditioners. 

In Kerala, especially in Wayanad, the tents are promoted as a cheaper means of accommodation. “In fact, tents are built in such places where hotel facility is not possible. For example, during Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan, tents are erected in the desert in November as building hotels and resorts for a small period is not feasible. Apart from this, tents are used by travellers who happen to stay in forest or hills during trekking. Those trekking tents should be made with the help of experts, keeping in mind the direction and strength of wind, terrain and protection from wild animals. It is not a cheaper alternative to hotel accommodation,” Anand said. 

Usually, the tents and camping are seen more in resorts in Meppadi, Vythiri and Muppainad grama panchayats in Wayanad. These areas come under the forest range and tents are put up as a part of trekking. Therefore, the safety aspects would be the main priority for authorities while formulating the guidelines for tents. Manesh Bhaskar, CEO of Thiruvananthapuram-based Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society, said the new guidelines and registration will be applicable to all resort and hotel owners in the state.

“The Union Ministry of Tourism had released guidelines for tents in 2018 during the tenure of Alphons Kannanthanam. But these do not insist on registration and are mere guidelines that may or may not be followed. At the same time, there are strict guidelines for trekking, which is clubbed with camping or tents in Kerala. To ensure safety as well as streamline the process, the state government has asked us to frame guidelines for registration before putting up tents. The discussions are still going on,” Manesh added. 

Meanwhile, he hopes that the new registration mechanism will benefit the tourism sector. “Tragedies like what happened in Meppadi could also affect the growth of the tourism sector. If the resort and hotels owners get registration to provide tents, it will attract more tourists as their credibility would increase.”

Safety aspects to be given priority
Usually, tents and camping are seen more in resorts in Meppadi, Vythiri and Muppainad grama panchayats in Wayanad. These areas come under the forest range and tents are put up as a part of trekking. Therefore, the safety aspects would be the main priority for authorities while formulating the guidelines

