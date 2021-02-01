STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Homage' gaffe by mouthpiece leaves Congress embarrassed during election campaign in Kerala

The gaffe appeared in the pullout which was distributed with Sunday’s newspaper.

Published: 01st February 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD/T’PURAM: The Congress had an embarrassing start to UDF’s statewide election campaign ‘Aishwarya Kerala Yatra’ when Veekshanam, its mouthpiece, paid ‘homage’ to the initiative instead of ‘best wishes’. The gaffe appeared in the pullout which was distributed with Sunday’s newspaper.

Though displeased initially, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who is leading the yatra and whose photograph appears in the pullout along with other UDF leaders, dismissed it as a mistake caused due to a sub-editor’s lack of vigilance. However, the party has taken up the matter seriously.

The last page of the pullout in question carried a message from Kasaragod district Congress president Hakeem Kunnil and photographs of top UDF leaders with the word Adaranjalikalode (Malayalam word for expressing condolences) six times below.It also carried the names and logos of 11 advertisers.KPCC general secretary Jaison Joseph, who was given temporary charge of Veekshanam, said legal steps have been taken against the Kochi-based private company which committed the blunder. 

“The subversion shown by the company by making changes in the approved matter is being taken seriously,” he said.An insider at Veekshanam said the newspaper had recently brought out a supplement to mark the death anniversary of former Kasaragod Congress district president K Velluthambu and it carried the names of the same set of 11 UDF-controlled cooperative banks and societies. “While making the supplement for Aishwarya Yatra, the employee used the old page’s design. None spotted the word,” he said.The Veekshanam management said none is authorised to make any correction once the final proof is sanctioned for printing.

TAGS
Aishwarya Kerala Yatra Veekshanam Homage gaffe Kerala polls
Comments

