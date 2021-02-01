STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Low accuracy: Kerala government withdraws COVID antigen test kits from one supplier

Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the focus would shift to RT-PCR, testing continues to rely on antigen tests. 

Rapid antigen test (RAT) kits

Rapid antigen test kits pictured at a testing centre. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid concerns over false-positive results of antigen tests, the health department has decided to recall Covid test kits provided by one of the suppliers. As many as one lakh kits of Alpine Biomedicals will be withdrawn, said an officer with the health department. Tests using a particular batch of kits found several instances of false positives, which means people were tested Covid-19 positive though they were later proved negative after further testing.

False positive cases have been cited as one of the reasons for the surge in Covid cases in the state. The health department uses four types of kits for antigen tests -- SD Biosensor, Oscar, Alpine and Mylab. Though the kits are approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the specificity (which determines accuracy) of each kit varies.  "ICMR has started approving kits with lower specificity to meet the demand," said the officer.  

However, ICMR has announced that it is not responsible for batch-to-batch consistency of  kits. Health experts have questioned the over-reliance on antigen tests which are only 50% sensitive compared to the RT-PCR test, considered the gold standard for detecting Covid-19. 

Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the focus would shift to RT-PCR, testing continues to rely on antigen tests. Public health experts like, Padmanabha Shenoy, have suggested the government validate each new batch of antigen test kits with PCR testing, till the testing strategy changes.

5,730 recoveries, 
TPR at 10.94%
T'Puram: Registering a slight dip in fresh cases of Covid-19, the state on Sunday recorded 5,266 positive cases with a test positivity rate of 10.94%. A total of 21 deaths were reported taking the total toll to 3,743. Among the newly infected, 71 people came from outside the state. It included one from the UK. So far 77 returnees tested positive. As many as 5,730 people recovered taking the total recoveries to 8,54,206.

