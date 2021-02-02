Boy burnt on arms and legs with hot spatula by father for not studying in Kerala

By PTI

ADOOR: In a shocking incident, an eight- year-old boy was singed, allegedly by his father with a hot spatula, for not studying, police said.

The incident, which took place onJanuary 30, came to light after a panchayat member informed the police.

The child's father,Srikumkar (31), an alcoholic, has been arrested and remanded to custody, police said.

The boy, who has burn marks on his arms and legs, has been shifted to a child welfare centre at Pathanamthitta , police said.