STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Boy burnt on arms and legs with hot spatula by father for not studying in Kerala

The boy, who has burn marks on his arms and legs, has been shifted to a child welfare centre at Pathanamthitta.

Published: 02nd February 2021 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

depression

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

ADOOR: In a shocking incident, an eight- year-old boy was singed, allegedly by his father with a hot spatula, for not studying, police said.

The incident, which took place onJanuary 30, came to light after a panchayat member informed the police.

The child's father,Srikumkar (31), an alcoholic, has been arrested and remanded to custody, police said.

The boy, who has burn marks on his arms and legs, has been shifted to a child welfare centre at Pathanamthitta , police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boy singed Hot spatula
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp