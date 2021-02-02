STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Budget 2021: Rs 65k crore allotted for 1,100 km of NH development in Kerala

Kerala’s road infrastructure has been the main focus of the Narendra Modi government as it has been announcing a slew of major projects in the last two years.

Published: 02nd February 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Road, highway

Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s road infrastructure has been the main focus of the Narendra Modi government as it has been announcing a slew of major projects in the last two years. In Monday’s budget too, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced development projects of national highway in the state which has been choking under heavy traffic from Manjeswaram in Kasaragod to Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Seetharaman announced 3,500km of NH works in Tamil Nadu at an investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crore that include the Madurai-Kollam corridor and development of 1,100km of NH in Kerala at an investment of Rs 65,000 crore including 600km section of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor in Kerala. 

“The Union government’s main agenda is infrastructure development and the national highway development projects announced for Kerala are in line with the BJP government’s focus on implementing new infrastructure projects across the country,” said BJP state general secretary George Kurian.

Road safety expert Upendra Narayan of the Indian Institute of Road Safety said the national highways projects will enable smooth flow of traffic through the state. 

“A normal two-lane highway has the capacity to hold only 25,000 passenger car units a day. But in Kerala, it’s over 65,000 passenger car units a day, exposing the roads to high risk of accidents. National highways with disciplined lane traffic will minimise accidents and reduce the running time of vehicles between destinations,” he said.

In October 2020, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation stone of seven highway projects in Kerala worth Rs 11,571 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala national highway Union budget Union Budget 2021
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp