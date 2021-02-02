Budget 2021: Rs 65k crore allotted for 1,100 km of NH development in Kerala

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s road infrastructure has been the main focus of the Narendra Modi government as it has been announcing a slew of major projects in the last two years. In Monday’s budget too, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced development projects of national highway in the state which has been choking under heavy traffic from Manjeswaram in Kasaragod to Parassala in Thiruvananthapuram.

Seetharaman announced 3,500km of NH works in Tamil Nadu at an investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crore that include the Madurai-Kollam corridor and development of 1,100km of NH in Kerala at an investment of Rs 65,000 crore including 600km section of the Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor in Kerala.

“The Union government’s main agenda is infrastructure development and the national highway development projects announced for Kerala are in line with the BJP government’s focus on implementing new infrastructure projects across the country,” said BJP state general secretary George Kurian.

Road safety expert Upendra Narayan of the Indian Institute of Road Safety said the national highways projects will enable smooth flow of traffic through the state.

“A normal two-lane highway has the capacity to hold only 25,000 passenger car units a day. But in Kerala, it’s over 65,000 passenger car units a day, exposing the roads to high risk of accidents. National highways with disciplined lane traffic will minimise accidents and reduce the running time of vehicles between destinations,” he said.

In October 2020, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation stone of seven highway projects in Kerala worth Rs 11,571 crore.