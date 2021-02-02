Centre’s new investment fund a copy of KIIFB: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union government is adopting the KIIFB model for infra funding, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. The Development Finance Institution (DFI) proposed in the Union budget is modelled on KIIFB and would accept investment from the private sector for the development of infrastructure. Those who termed KIIFB as unconstitutional are now following the model devised by Kerala, he said in a statement here on Monday.

He said the budget reflects the Central government’s resolve to implement neoliberalisation policies with new vigour. The budget intends to privatise more public sector units and increase foreign direct investment in the insurance sector. In effect, the government is withdrawing from all sectors and would leave the country to commercial interests.

He said the budget is a challenge to the people. It is a continuation of the government’s withdrawal from the agriculture sector, leaving it to private monopolies. It also reveals that the BJP’s consultation with farmers’ organisations were mere drama and that the government would not repeal the new farm laws. The Centre is arranging loans for farmers instead of giving subsidies.

This will push them into a debt trap. The budget did not even announce a minimum support price as per the formula suggested by the farmers.The budget has no relief to those who lost their jobs due to the Covid pandemic. It has neglected the demands for hiking the social security pension, income tax relaxations and special economic packages for small-scale traders and industries.

The budget will increase the economic inequalities as is evident from the rise in the stock market index.The cess for petrol and diesel will result in a price rise. The prices for iron, steel and power will go up and adversely affect the construction sector. He asked the Centre to reexamine the digital census proposal.

‘Challenge to people’

