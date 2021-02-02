STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Combine scholarships, consolidate exam calendar, suggest students

Thirty-three of the 200 students who attended the event at Cusat got a chance to interact with the CM and put forth their suggestions for the development of the higher education sector.

Exam

Representational image. ( Photo | EPS)

KOCHI: 33 of the 200 students who attended the event at Cusat got a chance to interact with the CM and put forth their suggestions for the development of the higher education sector. Anand from Nuals suggested the creation of job opportunities for homemakers affected by the pandemic. The CM said a web portal will be developed to utilise their skills. “Steps have been initiated in this direction. For those forced to work from home, a common workspace will be created,” said Pinarayi.  

On the suggestion of Reshma and M P Manu of Cusat that all scholarships should be combined into a single scheme and facilities for a virtual office, besides studies, need to be set up, Pinarayi said he will discuss this with all the universities.   

Rahul Krishna from Kufos suggested the consolidation of the examination calendar. The CM said the government has already taken steps in this direction. Cusat’s Aswathy M Babu said the government should provide an opportunity for civil engineering students to undergo training in its various departments. The CM said the facility was already available in Local Self-Government institutions.  

