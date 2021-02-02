High Court seeks view of police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Monday sought the view of the police on a petition filed by Nipun Cheriyan, leader of V4 Kochi, seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in connection with a protest alleging encroachment on a part of Chilavanoor lake near Elamkulam Metro station by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd.

Senior government pleader C S Hrithwik pointed out that the accused persons trespassed into the water metro work site and introduced themselves as workers of the Chilavannur Canal Samrakshana Samithi, opened the box kept there, threatened the workers who tried to restrain them and took away 55 soil samples stored in the box. The KMRL incurred a loss of `2.25 lakh owing to the protest, stated the prosecution.

The petitioner alleged that there were more than 500 encroachments, and over 100 acres of Chilavannur lake are presently occupied by various persons. Survey is progressing to evict all encroachments as per the direction of the High Court.