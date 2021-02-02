Kerala’s varsities to become centres of excellence: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The ‘Nava Keralam Yuva Keralam’ direct event held at the open-air auditorium of Cusat’s Thrikkakara campus saw Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan interacting with students of various universities.

Around 200 students selected from Cusat, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Kerala University of Health Sciences, National University of Advanced Legal Studies and Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies interacted with the chief minister, while around 1,500 students attended the event online from across the state.

During the interaction, Pinarayi shared his visions and the projects envisioned for the development of the higher education sector. He said centres of excellence will be started in large numbers in the state to provide boost to the sector.“All the universities need to become centres of excellence. Changes should be made in a manner that they are reflected at every level. For this, basic facilities need to be improved,” said Pinarayi.

“We need faculty that imbibe only the very good. The government has a lot to do to achieve this. The need of the hour is to bring about a change in the higher education sector,” he said, promising every help to achieve the goal.The CM pointed out how educational institutions in other parts of the country had introduced courses in tandem with the changing times.

“We have to begin such courses too. At present, our children are going out of the state to pursue such courses. Steps have been initiated to change this,” he said. He also pointed out how it has become necessary today to train students so that they achieve the necessary skills for making them employable. “The government has decided to establish facilities for the same in all higher educational institutions,” he said.

He told vice-chancellors of all universities to offer courses that cater to skill requirements of big industries, companies and establishments in the country. “Universities need to structure courses by including these requirements,” he said. “All students needn’t be job seekers, some can also be job providers. For this, students in every institution need to begin startups, either individually or as a group,” he said.

He said educational institutions need to ignite the spark of entrepreneurship in students with the help of the immense possibilities that the IT field offers. “Research should also be given great importance in higher education institutions. There is a need to create a community of students interested in research. Also, their research should make valuable contributions to different sectors,” said Pinarayi.

