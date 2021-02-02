Kochi fishing harbour to get 140 crore infra push

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union budget proposal to modernise the Kochi fishing harbour and develop it into a hub of economic activity is expected to bring a sea change in the fishing sector.The Cochin Port Trust, which controls the harbour at Thoppumpady, along with the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), had submitted a proposal to the Union government to develop the harbour. It seems the Centre has approved the Rs 140 crore project.

The MPEDA had developed a project for upgradation and modernisation of 25 fishing harbours in the country for Rs 2,500 crore, in which Kochi harbour was included. “If the Centre has approved our proposal, it will be a major achievement and will revolutionise the fishing sector. Kochi is the biggest harbour in Kerala and around 1,000 vessels operate from here. Our proposal contained a project to provide berthing facility for vessels, cold storage, processing unit and, ice, water treatment and waste water treatment plants. The plan is to reduce manual handling of fish. The draft of backwaters at the harbour will be increased (as per the plan),” said Cochin Port Trust chairperson M Beena.

Around 1,000 vessels including 250 gillnet boats, 400 longliners, 300 trawlers and 70 purse seine boats operate from Thoppumpady harbour. “The modernisation of the harbour is a long-pending demand. There is no basic amenity at the harbour and the fish unloaded from the boats are dumped on the floor where dogs roam around.

The chances of rejection of export consignments are high if we do not handle the fish in a hygienic way. The ice plant will have flake ice machine and a pre-processing facility. There will be an effluent treatment plant to ensure that fish waste is not dumped in the lake,” said Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) director C N Ravishankar.

‘Fishing community’s demands ignored’

While welcoming the budget proposal, All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalappurackal said the basic demands of the fishing community have been ignored. “The fishing boats are paying road cess which come to C8 per litre of diesel. We had petitioned the Union government to exclude fishing sector from the road cess, which has been ignored,” he said.