STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kochi fishing harbour to get 140 crore infra push

Berthing facility for boats, cold storage & processing unit to be set up 

Published: 02nd February 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Workers mending nets at the fishing harbour at Thoppumpady in Kochi | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union budget proposal to modernise the Kochi fishing harbour and develop it into a hub of economic activity is expected to bring a sea change in the fishing sector.The Cochin Port Trust, which controls the harbour at Thoppumpady, along with the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), had submitted a proposal to the Union government to develop the harbour. It seems the Centre has approved the Rs 140 crore project.

The MPEDA had developed a project for upgradation and modernisation of 25 fishing harbours in the country for Rs 2,500 crore, in which Kochi harbour was included. “If the Centre has approved our proposal, it will be a major achievement and will revolutionise the fishing sector. Kochi is the biggest harbour in Kerala and around 1,000 vessels operate from here. Our proposal contained a project to provide berthing facility for vessels, cold storage, processing unit and, ice, water treatment and waste water treatment plants. The plan is to reduce manual handling of fish. The draft of backwaters at the harbour will be increased (as per the plan),” said  Cochin Port Trust chairperson M Beena.

Around 1,000 vessels including 250 gillnet boats, 400 longliners, 300 trawlers and 70 purse seine boats operate from Thoppumpady harbour. “The modernisation of the harbour is a long-pending demand. There is no basic amenity at the harbour and the fish unloaded from the boats are dumped on the floor where dogs roam around.

The chances of rejection of export consignments are high if we do not handle the fish in a hygienic way. The ice plant will have flake ice machine and a pre-processing facility. There will be an effluent treatment plant to ensure that fish waste is not dumped in the lake,” said Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) director C N Ravishankar.

‘Fishing community’s demands ignored’
While welcoming the budget proposal, All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalappurackal said the basic demands of the fishing community have been ignored. “The fishing boats are paying road cess which come to C8 per litre of diesel.  We had petitioned the Union government to exclude fishing sector from the road cess, which has been ignored,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi fishing harbour Union budget Union Budget 2021
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp