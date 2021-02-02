STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lead by Chennithala, Aishwarya Kerala Yatra reaches Kannur

When the march reached Payyannur, it was already two hours behind the schedule.

Published: 02nd February 2021 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala

UDF chairman Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Aishwarya Kerala Yatra, led by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, entered Kannur district on Monday. As the march entered the district, Chennithala and his team of leaders were given a rousing reception at Payyannur in the evening. UDF leaders present at Olavara gave a warm welcome to the marching leaders. When the march reached Payyannur, it was already two hours behind the schedule.

The campaign unleashed by cyber warriors of the CPM across the state that Pinarayi Vijayan government will again come to power is being done with the intention of continuing with the corruption being done in the state, uninterrupted, alleged Chennithala in the meeting.  But, the people of Kerala cannot be misled by these campaigns, as they will throw out the corrupt government.

As elections are near, ministers have come out blurting out lies. We have not seen any other minister, apart from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the last five years, he said.Sensing this, the CPM is trying to flare up communal sentiments and take advantage of that. This will not work in Kerala as people will easily recognise the ploy, he said. The budgets presented by both state and Central governments are only election stunts, he said.

