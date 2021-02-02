STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No difference in borrowings between NHAI, KIIFB: Thomas Isaac

The Union budget will not help the country tide over the slowdown, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said.

Published: 02nd February 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Kerala Finance minister TM Thomas Isaac. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union budget will not help the country tide over the slowdown, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said. The minister also said the state has nothing to cheer from the budget and the Rs 65,000 crore allotment to develop the national highways is nothing new.Isaac said the fund for the national highway development will be mobilised on the model of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). “And the same people are criticising KIIFB. How are the borrowings by the NHAI and KIIFB different?” he asked. 

He wondered why the borrowings by the Centre was not a problem for the state BJP. The borrowing announcements by Nirmala Sitharaman has revealed that the state BJP’s criticism against the state budget was hollow. The minister was also not amused by the Rs 1,957 crore allocation for the Kochi Metro.

“The state will get only Rs 338 crore from the Centre. An equal amount has to be shelled out by the state government and the rest of the amount is to be borrowed by the Metro,” he said.He ridiculed the union minister’s claim that the GDP will grow next year citing the allocation for the new fiscal was not more than the previous years. “The economy will not grow in 2021-22 as well. The country will face a situation in which income will drop,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thomas Isaac Union budget
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp