No difference in borrowings between NHAI, KIIFB: Thomas Isaac

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union budget will not help the country tide over the slowdown, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said. The minister also said the state has nothing to cheer from the budget and the Rs 65,000 crore allotment to develop the national highways is nothing new.Isaac said the fund for the national highway development will be mobilised on the model of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). “And the same people are criticising KIIFB. How are the borrowings by the NHAI and KIIFB different?” he asked.

He wondered why the borrowings by the Centre was not a problem for the state BJP. The borrowing announcements by Nirmala Sitharaman has revealed that the state BJP’s criticism against the state budget was hollow. The minister was also not amused by the Rs 1,957 crore allocation for the Kochi Metro.

“The state will get only Rs 338 crore from the Centre. An equal amount has to be shelled out by the state government and the rest of the amount is to be borrowed by the Metro,” he said.He ridiculed the union minister’s claim that the GDP will grow next year citing the allocation for the new fiscal was not more than the previous years. “The economy will not grow in 2021-22 as well. The country will face a situation in which income will drop,” he said.