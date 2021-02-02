Nominations can be filed online: CEO Meena
Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena on Monday convened a meeting of representatives of various political parties to discuss preparedness for the Assembly election.
Arrangements have been made to file nominations in online mode. Candidates who choose the online mode need to download the nomination paper and submit a copy before the Returning Officer. The deposit to be paid by the candidate can also be remitted online.
In the wake of Covid pandemic, the CEO told the meeting that only two people will be allowed along with the candidate for filing of nomination papers. The maximum number of vehicles during campaign by a candidate has been limited to five. If rallies are taken out, there should be a gap of at least half an hour in between, he said.
Other decisions
Postal voting facility also for senior citizens above 80 years, differently-abled and Covid patients
List of those allotted special postal ballots will be prepared by the Returning Officer
Special teams to be constituted to distribute the postal ballots at the doorstep of voters
Voters standing in queues in polling booths should maintain six feet distances
Parties will need to explain reasons for fielding candidate with criminal record
Parties to give opinion to the CEO on holding grand finale marking the end of campaign