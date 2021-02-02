STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rejig in police department

IPS officers reshuffled, ADGP Yogesh Gupta appointed chairman of Bevco

Published: 02nd February 2021

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major shake-up in the police department,  ADGP Yogesh Gupta has been appointed chairman and managing director of  Beverages Corporation (Bevco). The 1993-batch officer, recently  back from Central deputation, was first appointed managing director of Bevco and was later given additional charge of chairman.

Several junior IPS officers have been also shifted. Thiruvananthapuram Deputy Commissioner Divya Gopinath has been posted SP, ICT, in place of Arvind Kumar. She will be replaced by Vaibhav Saxena, who is currently  Additional Assistant Inspector General at the Police Headquarters. Arvind has been appointed Wayanad district police chief. Vigilance SP Harisankar was posted Kasaragod district police chief while incumbent  Shilpa D has been posted Kottayam district police chief. 

Kottayam district police chief G Jaidev will be the new district police chief in Alappuzha in place of Sabu P S who will replace Vijayakumar N as the State Special Branch, Ernakulam Range SP. Vijayakumar was shifted to the State Special Branch Security SP. 

Wayanad  police chief G Poonguzhali has been posted Thrissur Rural police chief replacing Viswanadh R, who has been appointed Palakkad district police chief. Idukki Crime Branch SP Madhu P K has been appointed Thiruvananthapuram Rural police chief, while incumbent Asokan B has been posted SP in State Special Branch. Palakkad district police chief Sujith Das will replace U Abdul Karim in Malappuram. Karim has been posted as MSP Commandant.  

