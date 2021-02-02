Slash in customs duty on gold to reduce smuggling

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union budget that reduced customs duty on gold to 7.5 per cent from 12.5 per cent will give a breather to the customs department in the state as it has been trying hard to prevent large-scale smuggling of gold mainly because of the lucrative margin.

Since the duty on gold was raised from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent in July 2019, there was a spike in incidents of gold smuggling into the state through airports and sea ports, apart from a sharp increase in the price of the yellow metal.

Though the duty on gold was slashed to 7.5 per cent, the gold importers will still have to shell out 10 per cent duty for gold as 2.5 per cent of agriculture infrastructure and development cess is charged on specific goods including gold.S Abdul Nazar, treasurer of All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants’ Association, said, in fact, 12.87 per cent duty was levied on gold, which included various charges. It has now come down to around 10.75 per cent.

Due to this, a trader will get a benefit of around Rs 1.14 lakh per kg of imported gold. If there is no agriculture cess, the traders will get a benefit of around Rs 2.4 lakh per kg. In fact, by evading duty, the gold smuggling rackets used to get around Rs 5.4 lakh as margin per kg of gold as per the current market prices. The slash in duty will certainly reduce gold smuggling as there would be a notable drop in their margin post-budget.

“Had the cut in duty was fixed at 7.5 per cent with no additional cess, smuggling would have stopped fully as it would be highly difficult for them to run the smuggling syndicates with 50 per cent of what they currently get,” he said.