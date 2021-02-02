STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Slash in customs duty on gold to reduce smuggling

Duty reduced to 7.5% from 12.5%; but for 2.5% agriculture and development cess, smuggling would have become less attractive

Published: 02nd February 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

Gold ornaments on display at a jewellery shop in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Union budget that reduced customs duty on gold to 7.5 per cent from 12.5 per cent will give a breather to the customs department in the state as it has been trying hard to prevent large-scale smuggling of gold mainly because of the lucrative margin.

Since the duty on gold was raised from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent in July 2019, there was a spike in incidents of gold smuggling into the state through airports and sea ports, apart from a sharp increase in the price of the yellow metal.

Though the duty on gold was slashed to 7.5 per cent, the gold importers will still have to shell out 10 per cent duty for gold as 2.5 per cent of agriculture infrastructure and development cess is charged on specific goods including gold.S Abdul Nazar, treasurer of All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants’ Association, said, in fact, 12.87 per cent duty was levied on gold, which included various charges. It has now come down to around 10.75 per cent. 

Due to this, a trader will get a benefit of around Rs 1.14 lakh per kg of imported gold. If there is no agriculture cess, the traders will get a benefit of around Rs 2.4 lakh per kg. In fact, by evading duty, the gold smuggling rackets used to get around Rs 5.4 lakh as margin per kg of gold as per the current market prices. The slash in duty will certainly reduce gold smuggling as there would be a notable drop in their margin post-budget. 

“Had the cut in duty was fixed at 7.5 per cent with no additional cess, smuggling would have stopped fully as it would be highly difficult for them to run the smuggling syndicates with 50 per cent of what they currently get,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union budget gold gold smuggling
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp