What clicked, what didn’t? People from different walks of life rate Budget '21

Shaji N V
Trader, Palayam vegetable market
What he liked
Announcement to explore the scope of ‘Operation Green Scheme’
APMCs allowed to access Agriculture Infrastructure Fund for augmenting infrastructure facilities
Jal Jeevan Mission — 2.86 cr households to get water tap connections
What he didn’t
No clarity on minimum support price of agri produce
No change in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme
Anoop K C
Co-founder, Baabte System Technologies Pvt Ltd
What he liked
Tax incentives for start-ups to further encourage entrepreneurship
Turnover limit increased from D25 cr to D100 cr, to avail 100 per cent profit deductions
Eligibility period for profit deduction extended from seven to 10 years
What he didn’t
No major financial allocation for entrepreneurs
No major initiative to create jobs for upcoming IT grads
No new allocation for attractive loan schemes to encourage more entrepreneurs
Ajay S Kumar Student
What he liked
CBSE board exam reforms will help students learn concepts in tune with real-life situations
Introduction of NPST will set standards for school teachers
Goal to empower 15,000 schools is promising
What he didn’t
Lesser allocation for edu sector compared to last budget
Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan saw reduced funds this time
Disappointing to see no relief for ed-tech industry from 18% GST
V K Mathews
Founder and Executive Chairman, IBS Software
What he liked
Proposal to spend
15% more on infra capex
Disinvestment in the right direction
D65,000 cr for NH devpt in Kerala and D1,957.35 cr for Kochi Metro
137% increase in allocation for the health sector
What he didn’t
No tax reforms. More money with individ-uals would have boosted consumption
No sector-specific support for travel and tourism sector
Missing huge opportunity to tap NRI wealth
Dr M S Murali
Government employee, ErnakulamWhat he liked
D1,957cr for Phase II of Kochi Metro
D5,000cr for Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor, which includes devpt of 600km highway in Kerala as well
Tax exemptions for those above 75 years is a positive welfare policy
What he didn’t
Implementation of New Edu Policy 2020 may pave way for privatisation of higher edu sector
An additional agricultural cess shall become all the more burdensome to ordinary people
Susheela Gopalakrishnan
Homemaker, Thiruvananthapuram
What she liked
Whopping D2,23,846 crore outlay for health care system
No I-T filing for people above 75 years who get pension and earn interest from deposits is a welcome decision
Drop in price of gold is attractive
What she didn’t
No certainty on whether the vaccine would be given free of cost to people
Striking a balance between finding money for infra projects and taming fiscal deficit would be a major challenge