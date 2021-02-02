What clicked, what didn’t? People from different walks of life rate Budget '21

By Express News Service

Shaji N V

Trader, Palayam vegetable market

What he liked

Announcement to explore the scope of ‘Operation Green Scheme’

APMCs allowed to access Agriculture Infrastructure Fund for augmenting infrastructure facilities

Jal Jeevan Mission — 2.86 cr households to get water tap connections

What he didn’t

No clarity on minimum support price of agri produce

No change in the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme

Anoop K C

Co-founder, Baabte System Technologies Pvt Ltd

What he liked

Tax incentives for start-ups to further encourage entrepreneurship

Turnover limit increased from D25 cr to D100 cr, to avail 100 per cent profit deductions

Eligibility period for profit deduction extended from seven to 10 years

What he didn’t

No major financial allocation for entrepreneurs

No major initiative to create jobs for upcoming IT grads

No new allocation for attractive loan schemes to encourage more entrepreneurs

Ajay S Kumar Student

What he liked

CBSE board exam reforms will help students learn concepts in tune with real-life situations

Introduction of NPST will set standards for school teachers

Goal to empower 15,000 schools is promising

What he didn’t

Lesser allocation for edu sector compared to last budget

Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan saw reduced funds this time

Disappointing to see no relief for ed-tech industry from 18% GST

V K Mathews

Founder and Executive Chairman, IBS Software

What he liked

Proposal to spend

15% more on infra capex

Disinvestment in the right direction

D65,000 cr for NH devpt in Kerala and D1,957.35 cr for Kochi Metro

137% increase in allocation for the health sector

What he didn’t

No tax reforms. More money with individ-uals would have boosted consumption

No sector-specific support for travel and tourism sector

Missing huge opportunity to tap NRI wealth

Dr M S Murali

Government employee, ErnakulamWhat he liked

D1,957cr for Phase II of Kochi Metro

D5,000cr for Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor, which includes devpt of 600km highway in Kerala as well

Tax exemptions for those above 75 years is a positive welfare policy

What he didn’t

Implementation of New Edu Policy 2020 may pave way for privatisation of higher edu sector

An additional agricultural cess shall become all the more burdensome to ordinary people

Susheela Gopalakrishnan

Homemaker, Thiruvananthapuram

What she liked

Whopping D2,23,846 crore outlay for health care system

No I-T filing for people above 75 years who get pension and earn interest from deposits is a welcome decision

Drop in price of gold is attractive

What she didn’t

No certainty on whether the vaccine would be given free of cost to people

Striking a balance between finding money for infra projects and taming fiscal deficit would be a major challenge