BJP president JP Nadda begins Kerala visit to kick-start campaign for Assembly polls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP national president JP Nadda began his two-day visit to Kerala on Wednesday to launch the NDA’s assembly election campaign in the state.



Nadda was given a rousing reception at Thiruvananthapuram where he landed at around 1 pm. Social distancing norms went for a toss as scores of party workers jostled for space at the airport's arrival wing while receiving Nadda.



The BJP national president, accompanied by state leaders and state in-charges, took out a road show from the airport along with hundreds of party workers on two wheelers.



Nadda will participate in the core committee meeting of the party at its state headquarters and will address the media in the afternoon.



Later in the day, Nadda will chair a meeting of newly-elected representatives of the party in various local bodies. He will also visit Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in the evening. Nadda will also meet various NDA leaders and participate in a dinner meeting of 'opinion makers' representing various sectors.



The BJP national president will be in Thrissur on the second day of his visit on Thursday. He is slated to meet religious and community leaders and also address a public meeting later in the day.