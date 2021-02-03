Cinematographer Nivas to be cremated on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The mortal remains of ace cinematographer PS Nivas (P Srinivas) who died here on Monday will be cremated at his house at Engapuzha on Wednesday afternoon. His body will be kept at Kozhikode Town Hall from 11am for an hour for the public to pay homage.

The 76-year-old national award-winning cinematographer died due to age-related illness at the Institute of Palliative Medicine here around noon on Monday. Nivas had wielded camera for several noted films in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu besides directing and producing a few.

He bagged the national award for cinematography for the black and white Malayalam movie ‘Mohiniyattam’ in 1977. Nivas was the second Keralite who had bagged the national award for cinematography after Mankada Ravi Varma.