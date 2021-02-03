STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM not to take UDF’s Sabarimala bait

Party state secretariat sees through Congress strategy, says no need to discuss it now and help Opposition

CPI flag

Image of CPM, CPI flags used for representational purpose (File Photo| Bechu S, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has decided not to take the bait of Sabarimala issue that the UDF has chosen to dangle before the masses ahead of the crucial assembly elections. With the ‘once bitten, twice shy’ CPM realising the Congress’ poll strategy of raking up Sabarimala once again, the party secretariat has decided to keep away from the issue, citing it as currently under the Supreme Court’s consideration. The party also observed that the public discourse on the matter could well prove to be an advantage to BJP.

Taking a cue from the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, UDF has once again brought forth the Sabarimala issue as the main campaign topic and challenged the Left to make its stance clear. Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy had alleged that it was the Left government’s affidavit that led to the Supreme Court verdict supporting women’s entry into the hill shrine. The Congress has also demanded that the government should file a fresh affidavit. 

The CPM secretariat which met here on Tuesday discussed the matter and decided to keep away from the issue. There is no need for an open discussion on Sabarimala and hence there’s no need to respond to the UDF challenge, the party observed. “It’s a matter before the court. Let the court take a stance,” Power Minister M M Mani told the media after the secretariat meeting. 

“The CPM has an open stance in the matter. Currently, the issue is before the apex court. Once it pronounces its verdict, the government will hold talks with all stakeholders concerned based on that, and arrive at a consensus,” Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai told TNIE. The CPM observed that UDF wants the party to respond on Sabarimala as part of its electoral strategy. 

The constitutionality of the issue has been questioned and is now in the Supreme Court. Discussions on Sabarimala issue could prove beneficial to BJP. “It’s evident that UDF wants to put CPM in a spot, and bring back a situation similar to that seen during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. The UDF could make gains using this. The party has, therefore, decided to wait for the SC verdict. Once the verdict comes, a meeting of all stakeholders concerned can then be called and a decision taken. Currently, there’s no relevance for talks in the matter,” a source pointed out. The party leadership will convey this decision to the lower committees too.

People will realise UDF agenda: Kanam
CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said people will realise the UDF agenda of raking up the Sabarimala issue. Currently, the matter is before the court. LDF is only continuing with its earlier stance, he said.

Comments

