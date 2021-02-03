Five inmates of mental health centre rehabilitated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Social Justice Department has rehabilitated five remand prisoners of Government Mental Health Centre in Kozhikode who completed their prison term but were forced to continue in mental hospitals as their family members did not turn up to accept them. They were shifted to Jyoti Nivas Mental Health Centre in Wayanad. The government has allocated `1,98,000 towards their rehabilitation.

The department will fund the expenses of the inmates as long as they are in the rehabilitation centre, said Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja. The social worker or the centre head shall find relatives of the rehabilitated persons and help them integrate with the family. If they continue to stay in the centre, the government will provide financial help as per the application submitted by the centre every year.

Once an inmate returns to the family, the district probation officer has to submit a report to the director of social justice every four months during the first year.Earlier, nine remand prisoners at a mental hospital in Thiruvananthapuram were rehabilitated. Around 100 remand prisoners are languishing in mental hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Thrissur.