STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

HC quashes order sanctioning salary for staff who participated in strike

Part I of Kerala Service Rules and other conduct rules stated that if any government servant indulges in strike, he is liable to proceed in accordance with the provisions of the rules.

Published: 03rd February 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday quashed the Kerala Government’s order sanctioning eligible leave with salary for the state government employees, who kept away from their duties, during the nationwide general strike called by joint trade unions against the policies of Central government on January 8 and 9, 2019.The court directed the government and heads of departments to scrutinise attendance registers and take action, in accordance with the law, within two months.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly observed that, going by the preposition of law laid down by the Supreme Court and the rules in vogue, it was clear that there was no right conferred on government servants to go on strike. Also there was a clear prohibition under the law on calling for and participating in strikes. Therefore, the action of the government in issuing the order on January 31, 2019, regularising an illegal act, cannot be sustained in law.

Part I of Kerala Service Rules and other conduct rules stated that if any government servant indulges in strike, he is liable to proceed in accordance with the provisions of the rules. However, quite contrary to the provisions of law, the government has issued the notification absolutely protecting the interests of government employees who had struck work.

It was not spelt in the order that leave would be granted to eligible persons alone, but on the other hand, it clearly specifies that orders are being issued for permitting grant of eligible leave, including casual leave, to government employees and teachers who have not attended the offices, in relation to the strike.

The Bench issued the order while allowing the petition filed by G Balagopalan, retired director, Police Finger Print Bureau, SCRB, Thiruvananthapuram, challenging the order of the government.V Sajith Kumar, counsel for the petitioner, contended that participation in the general strike by the government staff by staying away from their duties, cannot be encouraged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp