HC quashes order sanctioning salary for staff who participated in strike

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday quashed the Kerala Government’s order sanctioning eligible leave with salary for the state government employees, who kept away from their duties, during the nationwide general strike called by joint trade unions against the policies of Central government on January 8 and 9, 2019.The court directed the government and heads of departments to scrutinise attendance registers and take action, in accordance with the law, within two months.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly observed that, going by the preposition of law laid down by the Supreme Court and the rules in vogue, it was clear that there was no right conferred on government servants to go on strike. Also there was a clear prohibition under the law on calling for and participating in strikes. Therefore, the action of the government in issuing the order on January 31, 2019, regularising an illegal act, cannot be sustained in law.

Part I of Kerala Service Rules and other conduct rules stated that if any government servant indulges in strike, he is liable to proceed in accordance with the provisions of the rules. However, quite contrary to the provisions of law, the government has issued the notification absolutely protecting the interests of government employees who had struck work.

It was not spelt in the order that leave would be granted to eligible persons alone, but on the other hand, it clearly specifies that orders are being issued for permitting grant of eligible leave, including casual leave, to government employees and teachers who have not attended the offices, in relation to the strike.

The Bench issued the order while allowing the petition filed by G Balagopalan, retired director, Police Finger Print Bureau, SCRB, Thiruvananthapuram, challenging the order of the government.V Sajith Kumar, counsel for the petitioner, contended that participation in the general strike by the government staff by staying away from their duties, cannot be encouraged.