Kerala elections: UDF sings Ayyappa, Left blushes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Buoyed by its new-found vigour, the UDF has decided to take the fight to the rival Left camp by rekindling the Sabarimala women’s issue in the run-up to the assembly elections.

The LDF government’s decision to facilitate young women’s entry into the Lord Ayyappa temple following a Supreme Court order was a key reason for the drubbing the ruling front suffered in the last Lok Sabha elections. After the UDF’s projection of corruption allegations against the Pinarayi Vijayan government failed to fetch desired results in the civic polls, the Congress is turning again to the sensitive Sabarimala issue.

Oommen Chandy, who took charge as the head of the Congress’ 10-member poll strategy committee, twice raised the issue in a span of seven days while it was the turn of Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday to ask whether the LDF government will try to amend its affidavit before the Supreme Court or not.

“Sabarimala is definitely an important issue. The SC had pronounced such a verdict because of the LDF government’s stance. We are eager to know whether they are ready to change their earlier affidavit,” Chennithala said on Tuesday.Realising it as Congress’ poll strategy, CPM has decided to keep away from the issue saying it is currently under the Supreme Court’s consideration. It also observed a public discourse on the matter would give BJP mileage.

‘Left front can’t run away from Sabarimala debate’

A senior KPCC office-bearer told TNIE that since the debate has been kick-started again, the ruling front cannot run away from it as the people are watching everything ahead of the assembly elections.

Former CM Oommen Chandy had written to CM Pinarayi Vijayan almost a week ago, urging him to expedite steps to start the arguments in the apex court in the review pleas against its verdict.

He had maintained the inordinate delay to start the arguments in the apex court should be avoided as only that would heal the wounds suffered by the Ayyappa devotees.On Sunday, while launching Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s “Aishwarya Kerala Yatra” at Kumbla in Kasaragod, Chandy yet again raised the Sabarimala issue.

He alleged the LDF government is not keen to resolve the Sabarimala issue and the government’s challenge to the devotees was the cause of the problems. He also demanded to know whether the LDF government is ready to respect the devotees’ sentiments.Chennithala went a step further, saying the LDF government should go by the previous UDF government’s affidavit.