LDF to continue attacks against Muslim League, but ‘with caution’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the communal remark row over the Muslim League, the CPM leadership is learnt to have asked secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan to exercise caution, while making statements. At the same time, it has decided to defend his stance in public and go ahead with its attack against the League. Sources said the CPM secretariat decided to continue with its attempts to expose the Congress for using the Muslim League to join hands with communal elements.

Party secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan’s statement against the Muslim League had kicked up a row in the state, following which Vijayaraghavan came up with an explanation of his stance through an article in party mouthpiece Deshabhimani.The CPM secretariat discussed the matter and decided to continue with its political criticism against the League. The party will however exercise restraint and ensure that the Panakkad family remains untouched so as to avoid a backfire.

At the secretariat, it was pointed out that criticism against the League cannot be portrayed as criticism directed against the entire Muslim community. The attempt is to expose the UDF attempt to seek support of communal forces.“The UDF attempt to join hands with Jamaat-e-Islami through the League will be exposed. His statement against the League was distorted to make it look as if it was aimed against the Panakkad family,” said sources. The party maintains the view that its approach towards both Jamaat-e-Islami and RSS would remain similar.

IUML not custodian of Muslims: M M Mani

Power Minister M M Mani said CPM’s criticism against IUML will continue. “IUML is not the custodian of Muslims,” he said. It was always CPM which protected the Muslim community during any crisis, he said. “It was CPM that stood firm during the Thalassery and Marad riots. None of the IUML leaders, including CH (C H Mohammad Koya) turned up then. What happened to P K Kunhalikkuty who went to Delhi to protect the Muslims?” he asked.

CPI distances from row

While CPM has decided to continue its attacks against IUML, Left ally CPI has distanced itself from the communal row. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran told reporters it’s for Vijayaraghavan to decide whether to make such remarks. He said the issue will not affect LDF’s unity. “LDF never mixes religion with politics. Only those with vested interests abide by communal politics,” he said.