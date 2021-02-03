STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

LDF to continue attacks against Muslim League, but ‘with caution’

In the wake of the communal remark row over the Muslim League, the CPM leadership is learnt to have asked secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan to exercise caution, while making statements.

Published: 03rd February 2021 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Party workers waving LDF flag while celebrating the victory in Kozhikode. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

Representational image (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the communal remark row over the Muslim League, the CPM leadership is learnt to have asked secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan to exercise caution, while making statements. At the same time, it  has decided to defend his stance in public and go ahead with its attack against the League. Sources said the CPM secretariat decided to continue with its attempts to expose the Congress for using the Muslim League to join hands with communal elements.

Party secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan’s statement against the Muslim League had kicked up a row in the state, following which Vijayaraghavan came up with an explanation of his stance through an article in party mouthpiece Deshabhimani.The CPM secretariat discussed the matter and decided to continue with its political criticism against the League. The party will however exercise restraint and ensure that the Panakkad family remains untouched so as to avoid a backfire.

At the secretariat, it was pointed out that criticism against the League cannot be portrayed as criticism directed against the entire Muslim community. The attempt is to expose the UDF attempt to seek support of communal forces.“The UDF attempt to join hands with Jamaat-e-Islami through the League will be exposed. His statement against the League was distorted to make it look as if it was aimed against the Panakkad family,” said sources. The party maintains the view that its approach towards both Jamaat-e-Islami and RSS would remain similar.

IUML not custodian of Muslims: M M Mani
Power Minister M M Mani said CPM’s criticism against IUML will continue. “IUML is not the custodian of Muslims,” he said. It was always CPM which protected the Muslim community during any crisis, he said. “It was CPM that stood firm during the Thalassery and Marad riots. None of the IUML leaders, including CH (C H Mohammad Koya) turned up then. What happened to P K Kunhalikkuty who went to Delhi to protect the Muslims?” he asked.

CPI distances from row
While CPM has decided to continue its attacks against IUML, Left ally CPI has distanced itself from the communal row. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran told reporters it’s for Vijayaraghavan to decide whether to make such remarks. He said the issue will not affect LDF’s unity. “LDF never mixes religion with politics. Only those with vested interests abide by communal politics,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim League CPM Kerala elections Kerala assembly elections Kerala assembly polls
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp