Method of declaring brain death unethical: Senior doctor to Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A practitioner of modern medicine with 50 years of experience has come out against the method being followed in the state to declare brain death (brain stem death). He submitted before the Kerala High Court that declaring a person dead by noticing that the brain stem is not functioning is illegal and unethical.Dr S Ganapathy of Kollam, who appeared as party-in-person in the High Court, has sought a directive to the state to produce the records relating to brain death certification from January 1, 2017 to December 21, 2020.

V Tekchand, senior government pleader, submitted that the government has issued revised guidelines. Following this, the division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly directed the government to furnish all details, guidelines and circulars issued for implementing the provisions in the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act.

The bench observed that the matter requires adjudication.In his petition, Ganapathy stated that the transplant surgeons want us to believe that for a patient, brain death is the end of the road, with no coming back. This concept is both factually and legally incorrect. The only thing a brain dead patients is unable to do is breathe. His or her heart beats normally and pulse rate (BP) will remain normal. The patient can be given food in a fluid form which will be absorbed, hence brain death is not the end of life.

The petition stated that private hospitals doing transplant surgery charge Rs 10-15 lakh for each kidney, Rs 15-20 lakh for a pancreas, Rs 20-30 lakh for a liver and Rs 30-50 lakh for a heart transplantation. In short, private hospitals in Kerala make Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore from every brain dead patient.

Besides, pharmaceutical companies benefit to the tune of Rs 30 crore every year by the sale of immunosuppressant drugs. The petitioner further said that the success rate of transplant surgeries in the country is comparatively low.

In Kerala, only blood group matching is performed, which leads to acute rejection of organ which is transplanted. To the best information of the petitioner, of the 61 heart transplantations, only 10 patients survived for more than one year. One patient committed suicide as he was unable to meet the cost of medicines.

The petitioner pointed out that it was high time the unscientific method of certification of brain death stopped. The process now adopted for declaring a person brain dead cannot be relied upon even for a moment for more reasons than one. A large number of examples were there where commercial interest gained prominence over poor patients’ interest. He cited several examples including the delivery of a baby girl by a brain dead mother in Czechoslovakia.

What transplant records show

The records showed that 314 brain dead patients donated 889 organs from January 1, 2013 to December 15, 2020. Of the 61 heart transplants done during the period, only four were done in government hospitals. Nine hearts were sold to private hospitals outside the state.

Thus, private hospitals in the state were able to amass about Rs 500 crore from transplantation. The action on the part of the doctors as well as hospital authorities in this regard will amount to a violation of the right to life, the petitioner said.