Pralhad Joshi, Ashwath Narayan to oversee Kerala elections

BENGALURU: BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday appointed incharges for the upcoming Assembly elections in three States and one Union territory. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has been appointed as election incharge for Kerala and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has been appointed as co-incharge for Kerala.

The appointments come in addition to the organisational level appointments of general secretaries and secretaries made last year for specific states. Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Rajeev Chandrashekhar has also been appointed as co incharge for Puducherry elections.

Four Union Ministers, including Joshi, have been appointed as incharges for each of the poll-bound regions. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be in charge of Assam elections while MoS Dr Jitendra Singh will act as co-incharge. MoS Home Affairs Kishan Reddy has been appointed as in-charge for the Tamil Nadu elections — a state where C T Ravi from Karnataka has already been appointed as incharge general secretary from the organisation.