STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Protester pours black oil over judge's vehicle in Kerala High Court

The accused was holding a protest near the Court holding a placard seeking justice for Jasna Maria James, a college student, who went missing 3 years ago.
 

Published: 03rd February 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

The official vehicle of Kerala Justice V Shircy in which a native of Erumeli poured black oil.

The official vehicle of Kerala Justice V Shircy in which a native of Erumeli poured black oil. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major security lapse, a litigant poured motor oil (black oil) on the official vehicle of Justice V Shircy which was parked at Kerala High Court premises around 10 am on Wednesday.

Central Police arrested R Raghunathan Nair of Erumeli in connection with the incident. The accused was holding a protest near the High Court holding a placard seeking justice for Jasna Maria James, a college student, who went missing three years ago.

Police said the accused poured black oil on the judge's car as part of the protest. A detailed interrogation of the accused is on. "It seems it was not a planned action. The accused was staging a protest before the first gate of the High Court seeking justice for Jasna who went missing on March 22, 2018, from Erumeli in Kottayam district. He also hails from Erumeli. He said that no justice was served in Jasna's case and it provoked him to do this," said a senior police officer, who visited the spot.

Currently, the state crime branch is probing the missing case of Jasna and the probe couldn't make any breakthrough so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Black oil Justice V Shircy Judge car Jasna Maria James
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp