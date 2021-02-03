Protester pours black oil over judge's vehicle in Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major security lapse, a litigant poured motor oil (black oil) on the official vehicle of Justice V Shircy which was parked at Kerala High Court premises around 10 am on Wednesday.

Central Police arrested R Raghunathan Nair of Erumeli in connection with the incident. The accused was holding a protest near the High Court holding a placard seeking justice for Jasna Maria James, a college student, who went missing three years ago.

The official vehicle of Justice V Shircy in which a native of Erumeli poured black oil seeking justice to Jasna Maria James, a college student who went missing three years ago @NewIndianXpress @xpresskerala @shibasahu2012 @albin_tnie @pendown @MSKiranPrakash pic.twitter.com/nvg9b4HOZq — A Sanesh (@sanesh_TNIE) February 3, 2021

Police said the accused poured black oil on the judge's car as part of the protest. A detailed interrogation of the accused is on. "It seems it was not a planned action. The accused was staging a protest before the first gate of the High Court seeking justice for Jasna who went missing on March 22, 2018, from Erumeli in Kottayam district. He also hails from Erumeli. He said that no justice was served in Jasna's case and it provoked him to do this," said a senior police officer, who visited the spot.



Currently, the state crime branch is probing the missing case of Jasna and the probe couldn't make any breakthrough so far.