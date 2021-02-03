Santhwana Sparsham sees Covid protocol violation

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Even as the state government and health department are trying hard to control the spread of Covid-19, the large gathering at the ‘Santhwana Sparsham’ venues in Alappuzha has invited criticism. The revenue department is organising the three-day complaint redressal programme. On Monday, the adalat was held for the people of Cherthala and Ambalappuzha taluks.

Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran, Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac and Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman attended the programme that considered a total of 4,839 applications. On the second day, the adalat was arranged for the people of Kuttanad and Chengannur taluks. As on the first day, Tuesday too saw large gathering of people on St Aloysius College premises at Edathua.

Ajithkumar Pisharath, member, Chambakulam block panchayat, said people including children and elderly had gathered in large numbers at the venue, and the government officials and ministers failed to control them. “Covid cases are spreading in many panchayats of Kuttanad. The programme has come a relief to public, but the failure to control the crowd and follow Covid protocol is a set back to the disease control efforts,” Ajithkuamr said.

Seeing the large crowd at the venue, minister Sudhakaran directed people to follow the Covid protocols before the beginning of the day’s programme. District Collector A Alexander deployed officials to control the crowd.