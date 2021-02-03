STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth murders father with iron rod, goes into hiding

A 68-year-old man was hit on the head with an iron rod and killed by his son following a family feud at Nellaya near Cherpulassery here on Tuesday.

Vapputty

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A 68-year-old man was hit on the head with an iron rod and killed by his son following a family feud at Nellaya near Cherpulassery here on Tuesday. Mohammed alias Vapputty Haji of Karamkottil house at Pallipadi in Irumbalassery, Nellaya, is the deceased. His son Afzal, 25, has gone into hiding. The incident occurred at 10am.

Though Vapputty, who suffered serious head injuries, was rushed to a private hospital at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram, he could not be saved. Afzal was working abroad and had come to Nellaya recently. At the time of the altercation between the father and the son, only Afzal’s mother Fathima was at home. His wife, who is pregnant, had gone to her house. 

A police team led by Cherpulassery inspector P M Gopakumar and SI C T Baburaj reached the house and launched an investigation. The dog squad from Shoranur was also pressed into service. Fingerprint experts will visit the house on Wednesday.Afzal is the youngest of Vapputty’s four children, the other being Moidheen Kutty, Zakir and Faizal. Vapputty’s body has been kept in the mortuary of Manjeri MCH.

